Ecowende Orders 52 Vestas Turbines for Offshore Wind Farm in Netherlands

The Dutch wind farm developer Ecowende, a joint venture between Shell and Eneco, has placed an order for 52 offshore wind turbines from Vestas, each rated at 15MW, for its Hollandse Kust (west) site VI.

Once installed, Vestas will service the 760 MW offshore wind farm under a 15-year service contract designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“We are happy to announce yet another project with Shell and with Eneco, to work on Europe’s energy security and to deliver for the energy transition in the Netherlands. This project has a strong emphasis on the integration of the wind farm into the local ecology, which is essential to underline the societal value of wind energy,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

On Friday, Ecowende also awarded a contract to Van Oord for the construction of the Hollandse Kust (west) lot VI project.

Aside from grid connection capacity of 760 MW, the project also has an excess capacity of 20 MW to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible, even when production is lower. The wind farm will be constructed about 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast, near IJmuiden.

Turbine installation at sea is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the plan to commission the wind farm by the end of 2026.