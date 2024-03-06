Vestas Set to Supply Offshore Wind Turbines for Equinor's Empire Wind 1

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas is ready to deliver its 15 MW-rated turbine for Equinor's Empire Wind 1 scheme, following the successful rebid into New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation.

With a current conditional order in place for the 810 MW Empire Wind 1 project, Vestas has welcomed the project moving one step closer to realization as it prepares to provide offshore wind turbines for the scheme rated at 15 MW capacity.

If and when the agreement with Empire Wind 1 materializes in a firm and unconditional order for Vestas, the company will start the process of supplying its flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW.

The project was part of a larger Preferred Supplier Agreement for the combined Empire Wind 1 and 2 projects which was announced by Vestas in October 2021.

The V236-15 MW prototype turbine was installed in December 2022 and is currently undergoing the final verification campaign before the start of serial production and installation of the first offshore projects.

“Ensuring the long-term viability and sustainability of the U.S. offshore market relies heavily on the safe, timely and successful execution of the first wave of projects and this landmark project is a crucial step towards putting turbines in the water. We look forward to delivering an existing, reliable product and partnering with Equinor to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals and provide resilient wind energy to its communities," said Josh Irwin, Senior Vice President Offshore Sales, Vestas North America.