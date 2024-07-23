Empire Energy and Largo Concrete Cement Offshore Wind Partnership

Empire Energy's Offshore Division, an offshore wind EPC firm, has partnered with Largo Concrete, a structural concrete contractor, to support the growth of offshore wind sector.

The partnership will leverage Empire Energy Offshore's project portfolio and deep industry knowledge alongside Largo’s concrete expertise to drive innovative solutions and sustainable infrastructure in the growing offshore wind sector.

As global demand for renewable energy solutions surges, Empire Energy Offshore and Largo Concrete aim to work together to boost their position for delivering sustainable infrastructure and jointly bid for offshore wind projects.

Empire Energy Offshore will lead customer interactions, project management, and overall construction services, while Largo Concrete will provide raw materials, manufacture pre-cast concrete sections, and deliver comprehensive concrete construction services.

This partnership is particularly significant due to the rapid expansion of the floating wind foundation market, according to the companies.

“Empire Energy Offshore's collaboration with Largo Concrete enhances our ability to deliver top-tier offshore wind projects. This partnership will strengthen our service offerings and drive growth in the renewable energy sector, benefiting communities and economies by providing sustainable energy solutions,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Offshore.

“Concrete is uniquely positioned to become one of the key materials in the expansion of clean, alternative, and renewable energy generation through this innovative endeavor.

“Concrete’s application in offshore wind projects represents yet another opportunity for the most versatile building material on Earth to create new opportunities and move humanity toward a sustainable future,” added Bob Stephens, Project Executive at Largo Concrete.

Additionally, the collaboration will support the reconstruction of ports and the development of wind turbine manufacturing facilities, critical components of the offshore wind infrastructure.