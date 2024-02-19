Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Sif Inks Final 100-Monopile Order for Polish Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Sif Group)
Dutch company Sif Group has signed the final contracts with Equinor and Polenergia for the supply of 100 monopiles for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind projects.

Manufacturing of the monopiles is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025 with completion in the quarter of 2026 and commissioning of the wind farm scheduled for 2027.

In Sif’s order book, 105 Kton is remeasured to 120 Kton and has now moved from exclusive negotiations to firm contracts.

The two wind farms of 50 units each, will have a total capacity of 1.44 GW and will be in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, at about 37 and 22 km from the coastline at the level of Łeba.

The first energy from the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III wind farms is expected to flow in three years. The commercial phase of their operation is scheduled for 2028.

“I am delighted that we have now finalized the contracts for our first projects in the Baltic seas, offshore Poland.

“These are the first projects under the framework agreement we concluded with Equinor in support of the expansion of our manufacturing facilities in Rotterdam.

“We look forward to cooperate with Equinor and Polenergia and to make these projects a success as ones of the first projects in our new manufacturing set-up,” said Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif Holding.

In February 2023, Sif decided to invest $353 million in expansion of its manufacturing facilities at Maasvlakte 2 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

With the investment, Sif will more than double its production capacity to 500 Kton to create the world’s largest monopile manufacturing plant.

The execution of the expansion project started in April 2023 and the first production is scheduled for July 2024. The work is expected to be completed in January 2025.

