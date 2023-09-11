DNV to Certify Baltyk II and Baltyk III Offshore Wind Farms in Poland's Baltic Sea

DNV has been awarded a contract by the Equinor and Polenergia S.A. owned joint ventures, MFW Bałtyk II sp. z o.o. and MFW Bałtyk III sp. z o.o for the certification of the Baltyk II and Baltyk III offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, offshore Poland.

With a planned installed capacity of 720 MW each, Baltyk II and Baltyk III will collectively generate 1440 MW of clean energy, enough to power more than 2 million Polish households.

The electricity produced will be exported to the Polish transmission grid, operated by the Polish TSO Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A. To ensure efficient operations, each wind farm will have its own offshore substation.

DNV’s scope of work includes the delivery of certificates for the wind farms related to design, fabrication/installation/commissioning, and operation in accordance with relevant laws, regulations, and codes. The following assets are defined as relevant for certification: wind turbine generators (WTG), offshore substation platform, inter-array cables and offshore export cables.



Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV said “DNV is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract and contribute to the drive to increase renewable energy in the country. This move by Poland, to expand its offshore wind capacity, is supported by DNV’s 2022 Energy Transition Outlook Report which states that the share of offshore wind in total wind electricity generation will increase steadily, rising globally from 8% in 2020 to 34% in 2050.

“Throughout the forecast period, Europe will maintain its leading position in terms of the portion of electricity demand met through offshore wind sources — both bottom-fixed and floating.”

The development of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea is a crucial step towards Poland's transition to a greener and more sustainable energy future. These projects will not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but have potential to create new job opportunities and drive economic growth in the region, DNV said.

“Building upon DNV’s extensive experience in certifying renewable energy projects, it brings us great satisfaction to expand our certification expertise to Poland following the announcement earlier this year, that DNV has been authorized by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure to issue certificates for offshore wind farms and assembly of power output equipment. The certification of Baltyk II and Baltyk III by DNV further solidifies their commitment to meeting the highest industry standards for safety, reliability, and sustainability. I am personally looking forward to continue working on this project and to a successful outcome.” explained Krystian Slodzinka, Project Bid Manager and Polish Ministry Coordinator, Energy Systems at DNV.



