Hellenic Cables to Wire Polish Offshore Wind Farms

Hellenic Cables has signed a contract with Seaway 7 to supply inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms in Poland.

Hellenic Cables was appointed by Seaway7 as the key subcontractor for the design, manufacturing, testing and supply of up to 205 km of 66kV subsea inter-array cables and related accessories for these projects.

Seaway 7, par of Subsea 7 Group, secured a ‘substantial’ contract, worth between $150-300 million, for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III inter-array cabling work in October 2023.

The Bałtyk II and III wind farms, being developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia, extend into 122 km2 and 117 km2 areas, respectively, and are strategically positioned in the southwestern Baltic Sea within Polish waters, encompassing water depths ranging from 20 to 45 meters.

Hellenic Cables will manufacture the subsea cables at its vertically integrated plant in Corinth in Greece.

All cables required will be delivered within the first half of 2026, the company said.

“Seaway7 are pleased to confirm that we have awarded the supply of inter-array cables for the Bałtyk II and Bałtyk III offshore wind farms to Hellenic Cables. This contract award reflects our confidence in Hellenic Cables expertise and capabilities, and we look forward to advancing this project together,” said Tom Rijnders, Seaway7 Project Manager.