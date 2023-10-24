Seaway 7 Bags Substantial EPCI Contract in Polish Offshore Wind Sector

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea 7 said Tuesday that its subsidiary Seaway 7, offering services in offshore renewables, had secured a "substantial" contract with Norway's Equinor and its Polish partner Polenergia for the inter-array cables of the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III bottom-fixed offshore wind projects, in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between USD 150 million and USD 300 million.

Seaway 7’s scope of work covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 100 66kV inter-array cables, measuring approximately 200 kilometers in length. The two projects will be delivered in continuous campaigns, with offshore work expected to star in 2026.

MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III, a 50:50 joint venture between Equinor and Polenergia, are two of the largest and most advanced offshore wind farms being developed in Poland, with a total installed capacity to be 1.44 GW.

The wind farms, developed in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, will be located between 22 and 37 kilometers from the coast, with water depths ranging from around 25 to 40 meters.

Stuart Fitzgerald, CEO Seaway 7, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected to supply the full inter-array cables scope for these significant wind farms in the Baltic region. This is Seaway 7’s first contract in Poland, a new and emerging market for offshore wind. We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Equinor and supporting them on their energy transition journey with this project, our sixth offshore wind project together”.


