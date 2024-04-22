Green Volt Floating Wind Farm Secures All Planning Approvals in UK

Offshore wind developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, have secured the offshore planning approval for their 560 MW Green Volt floating offshore wind project.

With onshore consent issued earlier in April, Green Volt has now received all its planning approvals and remains on track to be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in Europe.

When completed, Green Volt will include up to 35 floating wind turbines, providing up to 560 MW of renewable energy capacity.

As part of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing round, the project - 50% owned by Flotation Energy and 50% by Vårgrønn - will deliver renewable electricity to oil and gas platforms, replacing existing natural gas and diesel power generation.

Located offshore Scotland, Green Volt will also provide electricity to the UK grid and is expected to help reduce carbon emissions by 1 m tonnes per year.

“It is great news that we have consented the first project in the Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG leasing round – this is a significant milestone which will help secure Scotland’s place at the forefront of floating wind technology.

“Scotland is one of the best places in the world to develop offshore wind and its supply chain and we are determined to maximize the huge economic opportunity offshore wind can bring,” said First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf.

“It is fantastic to have received the green light to deliver the world’s biggest floating offshore wind project, right here in the Scottish North Sea. This major milestone places Flotation Energy and our Joint Venture Partner, Vårgrønn, firmly at the heart of the energy transition.

“Gaining consent just over a year after our seabed exclusivity was awarded is a testament to the commitment, speed and determination of our Green Volt team, the Scottish Government and its key agencies,” added Nicol Stephen, CEO at Flotation Energy.

As part of the North Sea Transition Deal, oil and gas operators have agreed to deliver 50% reduction in offshore greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. A new emission reduction plan published by North Sea Transition Authority in March 2024 places electrification of offshore platforms at the center of emissions reductions.