Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rovco Lands Survey Work at Green Volt Floating Wind Farm

(Credit: Rovco)
(Credit: Rovco)

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco has been awarded the site characterization survey work in support of the development of Green Volt floating wind farm in Scotland.

Rovco will focus on geophysical surveys in the OWF array area, offshore and nearshore export cable corridors, shallow Piezocone Penetration Test (PCPT) and vibrocoring.

Rovco’s DP2 survey vessel, Glomar Supporter, will start its geophysical operations from Aberdeen in July 2024.

The geophysical surveys carried out will be key in informing the anchor design for the floating turbines, streamlining Green Volt’s development.

Scheduled to be fully operational in 2029, Green Volt will become one of the world’s largest offshore floating windfarms. It is being developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, as part of 50/50 joint venture partnership.

It will consist of up to 35 floating turbines and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1 million tons per year, contributing up to 1.5 TWh of clean energy to the UK annually.

Green Volt has the potential to generate enough green power to electrify several oil and gas platforms in the Outer Moray Firth (OWF) area with 560 MW capacity.

“We’re delighted to be working with Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, having been selected for Green Volt’s site characterization operations. Not only does this demonstrate the usefulness of our cutting-edge technology, but it also underscores the versatility of Rovco’s offshore wind capabilities, with the Green Volt project being our first focusing on shallow geotechnical data,” said Craig Davis, Director of Site Characterisation at Rovco.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Offshore Survey Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

Go Electra multi-purpose service vessel (Credit: Bluestream)

Bluestream Lands Subsea Remedial Job at Two North Sea...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Ultra High-Res 3D Survey Job

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petrobras for Next-Gen Downhole Drilling Systems

GA Drilling Teams Up with Petr

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall 6% on Weak Refined Product and Gas Demand

TotalEnergies Q2 Earnings Fall

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engineering Design of Scottish Floating LNG Terminal

Crown LNG Picks IKM for Engine

GB Energy and Crown Estate Launch Offshore Wind Partnership

GB Energy and Crown Estate Lau

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine