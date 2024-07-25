Rovco Lands Survey Work at Green Volt Floating Wind Farm

UK-based tech-powered offshore wind solutions provider Rovco has been awarded the site characterization survey work in support of the development of Green Volt floating wind farm in Scotland.

Rovco will focus on geophysical surveys in the OWF array area, offshore and nearshore export cable corridors, shallow Piezocone Penetration Test (PCPT) and vibrocoring.

Rovco’s DP2 survey vessel, Glomar Supporter, will start its geophysical operations from Aberdeen in July 2024.

The geophysical surveys carried out will be key in informing the anchor design for the floating turbines, streamlining Green Volt’s development.

Scheduled to be fully operational in 2029, Green Volt will become one of the world’s largest offshore floating windfarms. It is being developed by Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, as part of 50/50 joint venture partnership.

It will consist of up to 35 floating turbines and is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 1 million tons per year, contributing up to 1.5 TWh of clean energy to the UK annually.

Green Volt has the potential to generate enough green power to electrify several oil and gas platforms in the Outer Moray Firth (OWF) area with 560 MW capacity.

“We’re delighted to be working with Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn, having been selected for Green Volt’s site characterization operations. Not only does this demonstrate the usefulness of our cutting-edge technology, but it also underscores the versatility of Rovco’s offshore wind capabilities, with the Green Volt project being our first focusing on shallow geotechnical data,” said Craig Davis, Director of Site Characterisation at Rovco.