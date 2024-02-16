TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production systems for Sparta development in the Gulf of Mexico.

This will be the first integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) project to use high-pressure subsea production systems rated up to 20,000 psi (20K), according to TechnipFMC.

The work scope includes manufacturing and installation of subsea production systems, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines for Shell’s Sparta development.

The tree systems will be Shell’s first to be qualified for 20K applications and are engineered to meet the high-pressure requirements of this greenfield development.

For TechnipFMC, a ‘substantial’ contract is between $250 million and $500 million.

“Sparta will combine our leading-edge subsea technology with our proven integrated execution model, iEPCI, providing improved project economics. We are excited to be working with Shell on 20K technology,” said Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC.

To remind, Seatrium recently started fabrication of Sparta semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU).

The Sparta FPU will be located in the Garden Banks area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, approximately 275 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana. It will feature a single topside bolstered by a four-column, semi-submersible floating hull and is designed to produce 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Sparta development straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area in approximately 1,300 meters (4265 feet) of water depth.