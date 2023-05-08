Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Worley to Provide Engineering Services for Shell's Floating Development in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

May 8, 2023

Illustration only - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell Offshore, a U.S. subsidiary of Shell, has selected engineering firm Worley to provide services for Sparta, a floating development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Sparta offshore development, previously known as the North Platte project, is located some 170 miles off the Louisiana coast.

The development is owned by Shell (51%) and Equinor (49%) which are progressing the project toward a final investment decision expected later in 2023.

Under the contract, Worley will provide engineering, design, procurement support, construction and commissioning support for the FEED, detailed design, and follow-on phases of the project. The project incorporates Worley's design for a lightweight floating production unit, previously deployed on two other Shell projects, Worley said.

The services will be executed by Worley offices in Houston, Texas and Metairie, Louisiana with support from our Global Integrated Delivery (GID) team in India.

"We're delighted to continue our partnership with Shell on this third floating production unit and deliver this repeatable solution for their Gulf of Mexico assets," said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.


Sparta offshore field

Shell acquired its 51% and the operatorship in the offshore project from Equinor in 2022. To reflect the change, Equinor and Shell agreed to rename the North Platte development to the Sparta development.

Sparta straddles four blocks of the Garden Banks area, 275 kilometers (171 miles) off the coast of Louisiana in approximately 1,300 meters (4265 feet) of water depth. Front-end engineering and design (FEED) has been matured for the project.

The field was discovered in 2012 by Cobalt International Energy. TotalEnergies became operator at that time with 60% equity.TotalEnergies withdrew from the project in February 2022, releasing all its equity to Equinor.

Engineering Activity Floating Production North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: Equinor

Singapore's Seatrium to Build Two Substations for U.S....
©BOEM

BOEM Invites Public Input on Offshore Wind Research Lease...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: BP (file image)

BP to Pay $1B Under UK's Windfall Tax
North Sea
©Equinor

Equinor and Partners Invest $9 Billion in BM-C-33 Offshore...
Energy

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

Australia Gov't to Change Petroleum Tax, LNG Projects to Pay More

Australia Gov't to Change Petroleum Tax, LNG Projects to Pay More

Petrobras' Anna Nery FPSO Starts Production

Petrobras' Anna Nery FPSO Starts Production

Equinor and Partners Invest $9 Billion in BM-C-33 Offshore Project in Brazil

Equinor and Partners Invest $9 Billion in BM-C-33 Offshore Project in Brazil

Petrobras Will Only Build Part of Offshore Oil Platforms in Brazil, Top Executive Says

Petrobras Will Only Build Part of Offshore Oil Platforms in Brazil, Top Executive Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine