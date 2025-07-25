Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

OPT Finds Tech Delivery Partner for Mexican Maritime Markets

(Credit: OPT)
(Credit: OPT)

U.S.-based low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions provider Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a new reseller agreement with a Latin America-based partner focused on supporting the Mexican offshore and maritime markets.

The partnership significantly expands OPT’s commercial footprint across Latin America, leveraging the reseller’s regional presence and relationships within Mexico.

Under the agreement, the partner will provide business development, sales, and technical support services. The agreement also includes a $3 million purchase commitment for OPT’s WAM-V Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

“This partnership opens a strong channel to deploy our intelligent maritime solutions across security, energy, and commercial markets in Mexico. It builds on our existing momentum in Latin America and advances our broader goal of global expansion through strategic partnerships,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Vehicle News Industry News Activity North America USV Wave Energy Maritime Connectivity

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Eyes South Africa for Wave Energy Plant
Acadia subsea rock installation vessel (Credit: Great Lakes & Dock Corporation)

Great Lakes Launches First US Subsea Rock Installation...
(Credit: CorPower Ocean)

CorPower Ocean Bags $47M EU Grant for 10MW Wave Energy...

Cierco Energy and MPS Team Up for Celtic Sea Floating Wind...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Beacon Offshore Energy Begins Production US at Shenandoah Field

Beacon Offshore Energy Begins

Harlyn Solutions Expands Market Scope with New Dutch Base

Harlyn Solutions Expands Marke

PTTEP Acquires Southeast Asia’s Offshore Block from Chevron’s Hess Unit for $450M

PTTEP Acquires Southeast Asia’

Valeura Energy, PTTEP Partner Up on Gulf of Thailand Blocks

Valeura Energy, PTTEP Partner

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine