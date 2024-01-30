Amazon to Source 473MW of Clean Power from Scottish Offshore Wind Farm

Amazon has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with developers of 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland, securing more than half of its capacity to power its UK operations.

The CPAA was signed with Engie, which together with EDP Renewables formed Ocean Winds as joint venture in charge of development of the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Located in the Moray Firth in the north east of Scotland, the 882 MW wind farm is currently under construction and will generate power in 2024.

Ocean Winds is following an accelerated development and construction plan, with capacity from the site supporting Amazon’s goal of powering all operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the company’s original target.

“Transitioning to carbon-free energy sources is one of the most impactful ways to lower carbon emissions, and is part of our Climate Pledge commitment to reach net zero carbon across our operations by 2040.

“We are on track to meet our ambitious goal of powering our global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and in 2022, 90% of electricity consumed by Amazon was attributable to renewable energy sources. Projects like Moray West will play a critical role in decarbonizing Amazon’s operations and the UK grid, with this agreement demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to this ambition,” said Lindsay McQuade, Director of Energy, EMEA, Amazon Web Services (AWS).