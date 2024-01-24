Ulstein Verft Cuts First Steel for New and Improved Nexans Aurora Vessel

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft and Nexans Marine Operations have marked the start of construction of a new DP3 cable-laying vessel (CLV) Nexans Aurora in a steel cutting ceremony held on January 19, 2024.

Four months after signing the shipbuilding contract, Nexans Marine Operations and Ulstein Verft officially started he construction of Nexans’ next cable laying vessel.

Attending the steel cutting ceremony at the Crist hull yard were representatives from Nexans, Ulstein Verft, DNV and Crist.

Knut Flage, technical manager in Nexans' shipbuilding project, had the honor of starting the steel cutting machine.

Ulstein Verft is responsible for the vessel's construction and the preparation of her topside equipment.

The newbuild is an updated version of Nexans' flagship, the Nexans Aurora, which was delivered in 2021.

The cutting-edge CLV has a length of 149.9 meters and a beam of 31 meters.

The vessel, able to accommodate the crew of 90, is equipped with three turntables - a split turntable on deck with a capacity for up to 10,000t of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500t cable capacity, and a basket below deck for fibre optic cables holding 450t. The total amounts close to 14,000t cable loading capacity.

The vessel is specially designed by Skipsteknisk to carry out the transport and lay of various types of subsea cables, including cable bundles, as well as recovery and repair. She is capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously.

“We are very happy to start with the steelwork at Crist. Good cooperation in design and engineering work last months by designer, shipyard and shipowner allows us to start the fabrication on schedule,” said Frode Beyer, Project Manager at Nexans

As previously informed, Norwegian offshore crane supplier Red Rock was hired once again by Ulstein Verft to deliver upgraded crane package for Nexans Aurora, to be deliverd in 2025.