Danos Secures Work for BP in Gulf of Mexico

Oilfield services company Danos has secured a contract with BP to renew its comprehensive drilling logistical services for its Gulf of Mexico assets.

Danos will oversee the coordination of materials and personnel to and from multiple BP locations, ensuring streamlined and efficient logistical support. The contract demonstrates Danos’ commitment to delivering exceptional services.

“This contract renewal underscores our proven track record in delivering top-tier logistical support to major energy companies. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with bp and are committed to providing unparalleled services that drive efficiency and safety in their operations,” said Danos’ CEO, Paul Danos.

Earlier in 2023, Danos signed a separate contract with BP to perform work across five assets in the Gulf of Mexico, enlisting several of Danos’ energy systems and project services including coatings and insulation, construction, fabrication, scaffolding and rope access, instrumentation and electrical, and valve services.