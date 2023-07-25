Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Danos Wins Multi-Asset Project with BP in Gulf of Mexico

July 25, 2023

©Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

US-based oilfield services provider Danos has recently won a contract to perform work across BP’s five assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

The three-year agreement includes planning and estimating, fabrication, installation, and maintenance and repair.

The agreement enlists Danos’ project services such as fabrication, construction, scaffolding and rope access, coatings and insulation, instrumentation and electrical, and valve services.  

Danos’ also said its coatings and fabrication services recently secured several major contracts for Gulf of Mexico assets including: an agreement with a multinational oil and gas company to perform insulation and rope access isolation; a contract for fabrication services on two facilities for an American midstream energy company operating in the Gulf of Mexico; a coatings contract to perform high-pressure water blasting for corrosion and protective coatings for an American energy company.

Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

