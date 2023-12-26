Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Sangomar FPSO Sets Sail for Senegal

FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor (Credit: Seatrium)
FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor (Credit: Seatrium)

Woodside Energy has achieved another significant step forward for the Sangomar Project with the sail away from Singapore of the Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO.

The FPSO, named after Senegal’s first president, is travelling 12,000 nautical miles from Singapore to its final destination, approximately 100 kilometres offshore Dakar, Senegal.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill highlighted the significance of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 and praised the level of collaboration among multiple participants that made the successful sail away possible.

“We are targeting first oil from Sangomar in mid-2024. The FPSO sail away reaffirms Woodside’s commitment to Senegal and its future development and prosperity.

“Sangomar is Senegal’s first offshore oil development, and we remain committed to working with the government of Senegal and local communities to ensure that the benefits from our investments are felt broadly across the country.

“The successful and safe departure of the FPSO could not have been achieved without our strong relationship with PETROSEN and our contractors MODEC and Seatrium. Achieving this milestone having achieved 21 million exposure hours work on the FPSO without a lost time injury is an outstanding result and a credit to the contractor teams,” she said.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 includes a stand-alone FPSO with subsea infrastructure and an expected production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels/day.

The FPSO was previously a VLCC and was converted by MODEC into a fit for purpose FPSO suitable for the Sangomar Field.

Offshore FPSO Oil Production Africa

Related Offshore News

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Enauta Acquires Stake in Campos Basin Oil Fields
(Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP Restarts Production at Alvheim Field After...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore Wind Cabling Contract in South Korea

Taihan Secures $77.3M Offshore

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Commissions Inter-Arr

Equinor Starts Operating First Hybrid PSV in Brazilian Waters

Equinor Starts Operating First

What to Watch in '24: Global Exploration Outlook

What to Watch in '24: Global E

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine