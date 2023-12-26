Sangomar FPSO Sets Sail for Senegal

Woodside Energy has achieved another significant step forward for the Sangomar Project with the sail away from Singapore of the Léopold Sédar Senghor FPSO.

The FPSO, named after Senegal’s first president, is travelling 12,000 nautical miles from Singapore to its final destination, approximately 100 kilometres offshore Dakar, Senegal.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill highlighted the significance of the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 and praised the level of collaboration among multiple participants that made the successful sail away possible.

“We are targeting first oil from Sangomar in mid-2024. The FPSO sail away reaffirms Woodside’s commitment to Senegal and its future development and prosperity.

“Sangomar is Senegal’s first offshore oil development, and we remain committed to working with the government of Senegal and local communities to ensure that the benefits from our investments are felt broadly across the country.

“The successful and safe departure of the FPSO could not have been achieved without our strong relationship with PETROSEN and our contractors MODEC and Seatrium. Achieving this milestone having achieved 21 million exposure hours work on the FPSO without a lost time injury is an outstanding result and a credit to the contractor teams,” she said.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 includes a stand-alone FPSO with subsea infrastructure and an expected production capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels/day.

The FPSO was previously a VLCC and was converted by MODEC into a fit for purpose FPSO suitable for the Sangomar Field.