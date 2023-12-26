NYK’s Offshore Wind CTV Operator Secures ClassNK Certification

NYK Group’s Hokuyo Kaiun has received certifications from ClassNK for the safety management system (SMS) of its crew transport vessel (CTV) for the offshore wind industry.

The certifications, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018, were obtained by combining the experience of Hokuyo Kaiun, which operates and manages the CTV Rera As for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm in Hokkaido Prefecture, with the knowledge of NYK.

This certification will enable Hokuyo Kaiun, which mainly operates towing vessels in Japan, to operate and manage CTVs using an SMS compliant with international standards, thereby ensuring an even higher level of safety in vessel operations.

Katsuya Nakano, President of Hokuyo Kaiun, said. “With the cooperation of all parties concerned, we were able to obtain ISO 9001 and 45001 certifications for our CTV ship-management operations. We are proud to participate as a member of the NYK Group in the offshore wind industry, which is an extremely important social issue that is aimed at decarbonization.

“We will continue to contribute to the stable operation of power generation projects by safely and efficiently transporting workers responsible for the maintenance and management of power generation facilities.”

Rera AS CTV was delivered to Siemens Gamesa for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm in July 2023.

The vessel features a number of first for Japan, when it comes operational monitoring systems, high-speed internet services, and other equipment used by CTVs operating in the harsh seas oof Europe.