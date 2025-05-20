Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Strategic Marine Delivers First of Two CTVs for Ventus Marine

(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)
(Credit: Strategic Marine)

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has delivered a crew transfer vessel (CTV) to Taiwan as part of a contract with Ventus Marine for two vessels.

The 27-meter Z-Bow vessels, designed in collaboration with naval architect BMT, incorporate cutting-edge marine engineering and technology.

They are tailored to excel in the demanding environments of offshore wind operations, with features including CPP propulsions, bow thrusters and Active Fender System to enhance performance, efficiency, and maneuverability.

“We are delighted to deliver the first two 27m Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessels to Taiwan as part of this significant contract with Ventus Marine. These vessels reflect our commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the growing demands of the offshore wind industry.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Ventus Marine to support offshore operations in both Asia and Europe,” said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

