DOF Secures Multiple Subsea Service Contracts in Asia Pacific

Offshore vessel operator DOF Group has secured three subsea service contracts, valued over $36 million, from Australian-based operators.

The contracts will employ construction support vessel (CSV) Skandi Hercules, adding approximately six months of utilization in 2024 and into the first quarter 2025.

The contracted scope includes the team’s inhouse capability to deliver project management and engineering, logistics support and execution of various remediation activities, pre-commissioning and commissioning support, and field decommissioning operations.

Mons Aase, DOF Group’s CEO, said: “These awards secure substantial backlog for the APAC region with an estimated combined value of over $36 million.”