Woodside Hires Shore Base Hand for Trion Oil and Gas Project

Australian oil and gas major Woodside has awarded a major contract to Mexican company Eseasa Offshore for the supply of shore base facilities and services in support of the the Trion oil and gas project offshore Mexico.

Eseasa will provide a broad range of services out of its shore base location on the Panuco River coastline.

The scope of work includes shore base infrastructure, operations planning and management for vessel mooring, load and discharge, freight and material management and dedicated laydown and staging areas.

Stephane Drouaud, Woodside Vice President for Trion, said: “The award of the contract is a critical milestone as we continue to progress the Trion project toward first oil in 2028. We are very pleased to partner with Eseasa Offshore as the supplier of the full range of shore base facilities and services.

“The contract award to Eseasa, a Mexican owned and operated company, demonstrates the great capacity available in-country to support a world-class oil and gas project like Trion.”

Woodside made final investment decision (FID) for Trion project in June 2023. Woodside is the operator with a 60% participating interest and PEMEX holds the remaining 40%.

The forecast total capital expenditure is $7.2 billion, with the investment expected to deliver an internal rate of return (IRR) greater than 16% and a payback period of less than four years.

Trion field will be developed through a floating production unit (FPU) with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day.

The FPU, to be built by South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will be connected to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil. Gate Energy has been tasked with the commissioning of Trion FPU.

Trion is located in a water depth of 2,500 meters, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometers south of the Mexico/US maritime border.