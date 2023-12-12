Shell to Boost Production at Perdido's Oil Project

Shell on Tuesday said it has made a final investment decision (FID) to boost production at the Perdido oil project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, starting in April 2025.

The company, which operates the platform, said it will add three wells that are expected to produce up to 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) at peak rates. Perdido has a production capacity of 125,000 boepd at peak rates.

The wells will be drilled in the Great White unit, where Shell is operator with a 33.34% stake, with Chevron Corp and BP PLC holding 33.33% each.

(Reuters - reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston, Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jonathan Oatis)



