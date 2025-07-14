BP-Eni Joint Venture Finds Gas Offshore Angola

Azule Energy, a joint venture firm between BP and Eni, has made a gas discovery at the Gajajeira-01 exploration well, located offshore in the Lower Congo Basin, Republic of Angola.

The well was spudded on April 1, 2025 in a water depth of 95 meters, approximately 60 kilometers off the coast.

It encountered gas- and condensate-bearing sandstones in one of the Lower Oligocene targets, designated LO100.

Preliminary results from wireline logging and fluid sampling indicate over 30 meters of net pay in reservoirs with good mobility. Initial assessments suggest gas volumes in place could exceed 1 trillion cubic feet, with up to 100 million barrels of associated condensate

The results confirm the presence of a working hydrocarbon system and open new exploration opportunities in the area.

Azule Energy will continue to assess the full potential of the Gajajeira-01 discovery and collaborate with Block 1/14 partners to determine the optimal development strategy.

The discovery was made in Block 1/14, operated by Azule Energy (35%), iin partnership with Equinor (30%), Sonangol E&P (25%), and Acrep (10%).

Drilling operations are ongoing, with the next target being the last Lower Oligocene interval LO300, Azule Energy said.

“This is a landmark moment for gas exploration in Angola. Gajajeira-01 is the country’s first dedicated gas exploration well, and its success reinforces our confidence in the potential of the Lower Congo Basin. We are proud to contribute to Angola’s long-term energy development with a focus on sustainability and energy security,” said Adriano Mongini, CEO of Azule Energy.

“These new discoveries are a motivating factor in our ongoing efforts to attract private investment in the sector for the development and monetization of natural gas. This resource is vital for enhancing energy access and domestic consumption, as well as for boosting Angola’s petrochemical and fertiliser industries,” added Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).