McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offshore Decommissioning Contract with Santos in Australia

Offshore energy industry services firm McDermott said Tuesday it had secured a "sizable" engineering, procurement, removal, and disposal contract from the Australian oil and gas firm Santos.

McDermott defines a sizable contract as between USD $1 million and USD $50 million.

The offshore decommissioning award is for the full removal and disposal of the Campbell platform structure, which is part of the Varanus Island Hub offshore infrastructure in Western Australia.

Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide project management and engineering services for the removal and transportation of the platform topsides, substructure, and associated items to an onshore facility, where they will be dismantled and disposed of.

"Our successful, proven track record of project delivery spans the entire energy value chain," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "This decommissioning award reflects the commitment we share with Santos to timely, safe, and environmentally responsible removal of infrastructure at the end of its operational life cycle.

"We look forward to continuing to be part of delivering their sustainability commitments while also contributing to the circular economy for a lower carbon future. Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott's team in Perth, Australia, with support from Batam, Indonesia, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The decommissioning of the Campbell platform is the fourth decommissioning project executed by McDermott in Australia in the last two years.



