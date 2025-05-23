Fire Contained at Vietnamese Oil Platform Undergoing Decommissioning (Video)

A fire incident that occurred at a platform undergoing decommissioning operation offshore Vietnam has been contained, the operator Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) has informed.

The incident took place at Song Doc field off the coast of Southwest Vietnam in late afternoon on May 21, 2025.

The Song Doc field ceased production since February 2024, and the platform is currently undergoing decommissioning program.

Immediately after the incident occurred, response work was urgently deployed and after only about 30 minutes, the incident was completely controlled and did not affect the environment, according to PVEP.





“The incident did not affect normal exploitation and production activities at other oil and gas projects. Currently, PVEP has controlled this unfortunate incident and is continuing to coordinate with relevant parties to clarify the cause,” the company said in a statement