Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fire Contained at Vietnamese Oil Platform Undergoing Decommissioning (Video)

(Credit: Screenshot/YouTube)
(Credit: Screenshot/YouTube)

A fire incident that occurred at a platform undergoing decommissioning operation offshore Vietnam has been contained, the operator Petrovietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP) has informed.

The incident took place at Song Doc field off the coast of Southwest Vietnam in late afternoon on May 21, 2025.

The Song Doc field ceased production since February 2024, and the platform is currently undergoing decommissioning program.

Immediately after the incident occurred, response work was urgently deployed and after only about 30 minutes, the incident was completely controlled and did not affect the environment, according to PVEP.


“The incident did not affect normal exploitation and production activities at other oil and gas projects. Currently, PVEP has controlled this unfortunate incident and is continuing to coordinate with relevant parties to clarify the cause,” the company said in a statement

Industry News Activity Asia Decommissioning Oil and Gas Fire Incident

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mubadala Energy)

Mubadala Energy Open to Sell Andaman Gas for Domestic Use
(Credit: ABS)

ABS Greenlights SHI’s Multi-Purpose Deepwater LNG Floating...
© muratart - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

Turkey Discovers New Black Sea Gas Reserve

Strategic Move Brings Decom Engineering's Base to Aberdeen

Sponsored

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wind Industry Time and Money

Bottlenecks in Testing are Costing the Offshore Wi

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New Wave & Current Simulation Center

Inside Balmoral Comtec’s New W

Current News

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked to Provide CO2 Storage Solutions

EU: 44 Oil and Gas Firms Asked

Norway Grants Permit for Equinor’s Drilling Plan in North Sea

Norway Grants Permit for Equin

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG Exporters Turning Into Importers

Shell Expects to Bank On LNG E

Fire Contained at Vietnamese Oil Platform Undergoing Decommissioning (Video)

Fire Contained at Vietnamese O

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine