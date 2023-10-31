Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF to Manage AHTS Duo Previously Owned by Havila Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping said Monday it had sold the platform supply vessel Havila Commander and the AHTS vessels Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus, following demands from lenders.

A day later, Norway-based offshore vessel operator DOF announced the expansion of the fleet "with the addition of the high end AHTS Skandi Jupiter and Skandi Mercury, formerly known as the Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus respectively."

"DOF are proud to be selected by the vessel’s new owners to be commercial and technical managers of these advanced offshore support vessels which will add to, and complement DOF Group’s capabilities within both Renewables and O&G Project, in the North Sea," DOF said.

DOF is expected to take over the management of the two offshore vessels the week beginning November 6.

Offshore Vessels Europe AHTS

