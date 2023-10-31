Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Contract for Havila Foresight Platform Supplier

Credit: panalot/AdobeStock

Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has extended the contract for the Havila Foresight offshore vessel.

Equinor exercised a one-year option for 2024, according to the vessel owner, Havila Shipping. Financial details were not disclosed.

The oil firm has three additional options, each of one year, for the period from 2025 to the end of 2027.

The Havila Foresight is a platform supply vessel of the MT 6010 MK II design, delivered in December 2007 by Havyard Leirvik

The vessel is 93.60 meters long, 19.70 meters wide, and has a deck area of 1046 m2. The vessel has been fitted with a battery and adapted for shore power.

According to the vessel's AIS, as seen on MarineTraffic.com, and at the time of writing, the Havila Foresight was en route to the Kvitebjørn gas and condensate field, located 15 km southeast of the Gullfaks field in the North Sea.

