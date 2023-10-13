Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Substantial Cable Contract Awarded for Poland's 1.2GW Offshore Wind Farm

Credit: Deme Offshore
DEME Offshore, with its consortium partners NKT and TFKable Group has said it has secured a substantial cable contract for Baltic Power, the first offshore wind farm to be constructed in Poland. This is also the first offshore wind project for DEME Offshore in Poland.

The scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of both the inter-array and export cables for the wind farm. 

Providing more than 1.5 million households with electricity, the Baltic Power wind farm is being jointly developed by ORLEN Group and Northland Power, with construction expected to start in 2024 and operations in 2026. 

Set to be the largest offshore wind project in Poland, the 1.2 GW wind farm will be located 23 km off the coast of the Polish Baltic Sea coast, near Łeba.

Representing approximately 130 km of export cables and 127 km of inter-array cables, DEME Offshore will execute the contract with consortium partners NKT, a power cable supplier, and TFKable Group (TELE-FONIKA Kable and JDR Cable Systems), a supplier of cables for offshore and onshore wind energy. DEME’s share in the contract represents "a substantial" contract," meaning it is worth between 150 million euros and 300 million euros.

Philip Scheers, Business Unit Director at DEME Offshore, said: “We are delighted to partner with Baltic Power and secure our first offshore wind farm project in Poland. Combining the extensive expertise and innovative solutions of the consortium, we are excited to make a meaningful contribution to this pioneering project and support Poland's transition to clean energy.”


