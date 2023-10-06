15MW Turbines for German 960MW Offshore Wind Farm

Danish offshore wind turbine maker Vestas has recently secured a 960 MW firm order for its flagship offshore wind turbine, V236-15.0 MW.

The order includes 64 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines for the He Dreiht project located in the German waters of the North Sea. Vestas will also deliver a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement followed by a long-term Operational Support Agreement.

The project has a grid connection capacity of 900 MW and an excess capacity of 60 MW in order to use the connection capacity as efficiently as possible, even when production is lower.

Installation is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2025, and commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.

The V236-15.0 MW was the first ever 15 MW turbine to be introduced to the market in February 2021, and the installation of the prototype turbine was completed in December 2022, where the turbine also successfully produced its first kWh of power.

The prototype is currently undergoing an extensive test and verification program to ensure reliability before full-type certification.

Vestas has also recently secured a firm order to deliver and install its 15MW turbines for Poland's largest offshore wind farm.

The order, from a joint venture between ORLEN and Northland Power, is for the supply of turbines for the 1.14 GW Baltic Power offshore wind farm. Vestas will deliver 76 of V236-15.0 MW turbines.