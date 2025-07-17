Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

(Credit: NKT)
(Credit: NKT)

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher, which will become operational in 2027.

NKT has entered a long-term cooperation and frame agreement with UK-based Helix Robotic Solutions Limited, covering the offshore operation, project engineering, and maintenance of the T3600 subsea trencher, which will be mobilized to a Helix-provided support vessel.

The agreement includes a commitment of 800 days of vessel operations during the initial four years of the agreement, with options to extend.

NKT’s T3600 subsea trencher will be capable of delivering 3,600 horsepower to bury cables to depths of up to 5.5 meters below the seabed.

NKT and Helix will utilize the Port of Blyth in England as a mobilization, storage, and maintenance base for the subsea trencher, due to its strategic location for serving the North Sea.

The trenching support vessel from Helix will also be mobilized with the T1200 Jet Trencher, two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and a full survey spread and personnel to fully support NKTs offshore cable burial and construction activities.

“We are looking forward to continuing the long-term collaboration with Helix, utilizing their trenching support vessel and expertise to execute on projects requiring the new trencher. This agreement complements our market-leading trenching technology, which will ensure reliable deep-burial protection of power cables in even the most challenging soil conditions.

“With this collaboration, we continue to support the local economy by engaging UK companies in the design, development, operation, and maintenance of the trencher,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona at NKT.

Renewable Energy Vehicle News Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind Cable Laying Subsea Trencher

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Mooreast Holdings)

Mooreast Finds Geotechnical Partner for Floating Energy...
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets On Board Ireland’s Offshore Grid Development...
© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Masdar, RWE Get Closer to Official Go-Ahead for 3GW UK...
(Credit: Iberdrola)

Iberdrola Picks Up $4.9B to Finance 1.4GW UK Offshore Wind...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore (Video)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Ent

NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT Partners Up with Helix for

Worley Inks FEED Contract for Scottish Floating Wind Farm

Worley Inks FEED Contract for

Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV Up for Petrobras Jo

Solstad’s Normand Pioneer CSV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine