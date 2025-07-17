NKT Partners Up with Helix for ‘World’s Most Powerful’ Subsea Trencher

NKT has selected Helix Robotic Solutions as the partner for operating its new T3600 subsea trencher, said to be the world’s most powerful trencher, which will become operational in 2027.

NKT has entered a long-term cooperation and frame agreement with UK-based Helix Robotic Solutions Limited, covering the offshore operation, project engineering, and maintenance of the T3600 subsea trencher, which will be mobilized to a Helix-provided support vessel.

The agreement includes a commitment of 800 days of vessel operations during the initial four years of the agreement, with options to extend.

NKT’s T3600 subsea trencher will be capable of delivering 3,600 horsepower to bury cables to depths of up to 5.5 meters below the seabed.

NKT and Helix will utilize the Port of Blyth in England as a mobilization, storage, and maintenance base for the subsea trencher, due to its strategic location for serving the North Sea.

The trenching support vessel from Helix will also be mobilized with the T1200 Jet Trencher, two work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and a full survey spread and personnel to fully support NKTs offshore cable burial and construction activities.

“We are looking forward to continuing the long-term collaboration with Helix, utilizing their trenching support vessel and expertise to execute on projects requiring the new trencher. This agreement complements our market-leading trenching technology, which will ensure reliable deep-burial protection of power cables in even the most challenging soil conditions.

“With this collaboration, we continue to support the local economy by engaging UK companies in the design, development, operation, and maintenance of the trencher,” said Darren Fennell, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions Karlskrona at NKT.