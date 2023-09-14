Dolphin Drilling Emerges as Top Contender in Oil India Offshore Rig Bidding

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling said Thursday it was announced as the lowest bidder in Oil India offshore drilling rig tender.

The tender is for a 14-month firm contract + 7-month option periods.

The Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig is the rig bid by Dolphin Drilling for this rig tender.

"Contract negotiations will commence shortly. Subject to final award the contract start-up for the drilling campaign to commence in Q3 2024," Dolphin Drilling said.

According to a recent article by Nermina Kulovic, an Offshore Rig Analyst at Esgian, Borgland Dolphin has been warm-stacked in Norway along with Dolphin Drilling's Bideford Dolphin rig.