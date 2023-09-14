Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dolphin Drilling Emerges as Top Contender in Oil India Offshore Rig Bidding

September 14, 2023

Credit: Dolphin Drilling (File image)
Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling said Thursday it was announced as the lowest bidder in Oil India offshore drilling rig tender.

The tender is for a 14-month firm contract + 7-month option periods.

The Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig is the rig bid by Dolphin Drilling for this rig tender. 

"Contract negotiations will commence shortly. Subject to final award the contract start-up for the drilling campaign to commence in Q3 2024," Dolphin Drilling said.

According to a recent article by Nermina Kulovic, an Offshore Rig Analyst at Esgian, Borgland Dolphin has been warm-stacked in Norway along with Dolphin Drilling's Bideford Dolphin rig.

