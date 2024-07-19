Diamond Offshore Inks $89M Drillship Deal

U.S.-based offshore drilling company Diamond Offshore has signed a contract with BOE Exploration & Production for its Ocean BlackRhino drillship, set for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Ocean BlackRhino was awarded a contract with a minimum duration of 180 days for a total value of approximately $89 million, excluding mobilization and any additional services.

The contract also includes two additional option periods. Work under the new contract is expected to start late in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2025.

“This contract reflects the BlackRhino’s exceptional track record and is the third in a series of follow-on contracts for the rig after its current contract,” said Bernie Wolford, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Offshore.

To remind, Diamond Offshore has earlier in July informed about progress being made on the installation of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) equipment on its drillships, set for completion by the end of 2024.

According to the company, the MPD systems will enable it to execute wells more safely and efficiently for our customers because we can better manage the pore pressure.