Diamond Offshore to Complete Upgrades on Its Drillships by Year-End

U.S.-based offshore drilling company Diamond Offshore has made progress on the installation of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) equipment on its drillships, set for completion by the end of 2024.

In early 2024, Diamond Offshore introduced MPD supervisors offshore to optimize operations.

Over the past 14 months, the company has achieved ‘significant milestones’ in MPD implementation.

Notably, four vessels successfully drilled wells with a ‘remarkably narrow’ 0.2ppg drilling window – which represents an 86% reduction compared to conventional methods.

“We have also distinguished our company as a pioneer in deepwater Surface Back Pressure completions in the Gulf of Mexico, underscoring its approach in the offshore drilling sector,” Diamond Offshore said.

The MPD system allows Diamond Offshore to compete for the highest day rates in the 7th-generation drillship market.

According to the company, the MPD systems will enable it to execute wells more safely and efficiently for our customers because we can better manage the pore pressure.

Looking ahead, Diamond Offshore remains steadfast in its pursuit of advancing MPD capabilities, guided by a commitment to innovation, operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

To remind, in June 2024 Noble Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Diamond Offshore, creating a fleet of 41 rigs - including 28 floaters and 13 jack-ups, and a combined backlog of approximately $6.5 billion.