Salunda Installs Latch Hawk Monitoring System on Semi-Sub Rig

(Credit: Salunda)
(Credit: Salunda)

Salunda, a provider of digitized solutions for safety critical industries, has strengthened its presence in the Americas deepwater region with the deployment of its Latch Hawk monitoring system on a semi-submersible rig.

Integrated with the drilling control system on the rig, Latch Hawk provides real-time feedback on the status of fingerboard latches located within the drilling derrick, acting as a critical safety barrier to DROPS incidents on drill floors. 

“As operators strive for safer and more efficient performance, technologies like Latch Hawk play a critical role in reducing risk and helping prevent accidents before they occur.

“This latest deployment is part of a broader rollout across the region, which highlights the positive reception our technology continues to receive,” saidAlan Finlay, Salunda chief executive.

Salunda’s Latch Hawk system is a fingerboard monitoring solution that removes the need for manual spotters or camera surveillance. It provides confirmation of the status of each latch, warning if latches are stuck or out of specification, helping crews proactively address issues and avoid equipment failures.

