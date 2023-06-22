Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Acquires Two Semi-sub Rigs From Transocean

June 22, 2023

© Hartmut Knape / MarineTraffic.com
© Hartmut Knape / MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-based offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling announced Thursday it has reached a deal to acquire two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the Paul B. Loyd Jr. and the Transocean Leader from Transocean for a total of $61.5 million (plus an additional $3 million).

The company said it is contemplating a private placement of approx. $60 million to finance the transaction.

“We are excited about this acquisition, which not only expands our fleet but also enhances our earning visibility," said Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling. “This transaction signifies an important stride for Dolphin Drilling as we showcase our operational platform's capacity to incorporate additional assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders. The addition of these efficient rigs allows us to further consolidate the midwater rig segment in a tightening market, characterized by historically low supply and surging dayrates across offshore basins." 

Currently, the Paul B. Loyd Jr. is under contract with Harbor Energy in the U.K. with the firm period slated to last until September 2024, and the Transocean Leader is stacked in the U.K.

The agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions which must be satisfied before the Transaction can be completed.

The agreement with Transocean is conditioned upon approval to novate Paul B. Loyd Jr. existing UK HSE safety case to Dolphin Drilling and customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed during the second half of 2023.

In a separate announcement, Dolphin Drilling said it received a commitment subject to certain conditions from Harbour Energy to extend the firm contract period for Paul B. Loyd Jr for an additional three years until September 2027. The total existing firm contract plus the new extended commitment represents an estimated contracted revenue backlog of $279 million.

Harbour Energy also maintains a further five one-year options for future projects post the extension period.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling (file photo)

'Encouraging' Drilling Result Offshore Guyana as Frontera,...
Credit: galina_savina/AdobeStock

More than 900 Norway Offshore Drilling Workers May Strike...


Trending Offshore News

©Framo

Framo's Submerged Turbine Generates Electricity from Waste...
Technology
Ramform Titan - Credit: PGS

PGS Completes Seismic Survey over 17th Round Blocks in...
Vessels

Insight

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Video

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Current News

Dolphin Drilling Acquires Two Semi-sub Rigs From Transocean

Dolphin Drilling Acquires Two Semi-sub Rigs From Transocean

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Green Hydrogen Could Be a Game Changer... If Prices Come Down

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Saudi Arabian Crude Oil Exports Fall 12%

Saudi Arabian Crude Oil Exports Fall 12%

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine