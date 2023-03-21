Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Blackford Dolphin Semi-submersible Rig Starts Drilling Contract in Nigeria

March 21, 2023

Credit: Dolphin Drilling
Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling's Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig has started its contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL) in Nigeria.

After its recertification for a new five-year period in Las Palmas, Spain, the Blackford Dolphin was towed to Port Harcourt in Nigeria in February 2023. 

"The rig has now commenced its 12-month drilling contract with GHL in Nigeria, in line with previously stated expectations," Dolphin Drilling said.

Worth noting, Dolphin Drilling said earlier this month it had secured a new contract for Blackford Dolphin with Peak Petroleum in Nigeria. At $325,000 a day, this contract starts once the GHL contract finishes. Read more.

Drilling Activity Africa Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Illustration only ©flyingrussian/AdobeStock

Eni Discovers 200 Million Barrels of Oil Offshore Mexico
HAKURYU-10 - Credit: JDC

Japan: JX Nippon to Buy Offshore Drilling Firm JDC


Trending Offshore News

©Thai Navy

Chevron Suspends Production at Thai Oil Field after Fatal...
Offshore
FPF-1 / Credit: Markus Jokinen/MarineTraffic,com

Massive Strike Looms on UKCS as 1400 Offshore Workers...
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Partners Press Ahead with Development of Venus Discovery Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Partners Press Ahead with Development of Venus Discovery Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns amid Corruption Probe into PDVSA

Venezuela's Oil Minister Resigns amid Corruption Probe into PDVSA

UTROV System Chosen Boulder & Debris Clearance at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

UTROV System Chosen Boulder & Debris Clearance at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

L&T Bags Major Multi-package Offshore Project

L&T Bags Major Multi-package Offshore Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine