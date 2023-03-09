Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

'Strong Dayrate' for Dolphin Drilling's Rig in Nigeria

March 9, 2023

Blackford Dolphin ©NA/MarineTraffic.com
Blackford Dolphin ©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling firm Dolphin Drilling said Thursday it had secured a new contract for Blackford Dolphin with Peak Petroleum in Nigeria.

The contract with Peak Petroleum will extend the rig's stay in Nigeria and is in direct continuation of the previously announced 12-month contract with General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL).

As reported in January, Dolphin Drilling secured a Letter of Award (LOA) for the rig, but it, at the time, did not say who the client was.

Dolphin Drilling said that the new contract could potentially extend the backlog by a minimum of 120 and up to 485 days, in addition to the existing GHL backlog. 

The effective dayrate associated with the minimum firm period of the contract is USD 325,000, including the mobilization fee, the company said.

Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling said: "The final award of the contract for Blackford Dolphin shows the opportunities in Nigeria at a strong dayrate, in addition to building on the backlog for the rig. It also underlines the attractiveness of our assets, and we look forward to returning to revenue-generating operations in 2023."

The semi-submersible drilling rig was built in 1974; however, according to Blackford Dolphin's spec sheet, the rig underwent significant upgrades in 2008. The Blackford Dolphin recently completed its recertification for a new five-year period in Las Palmas, Spain, following its recent arrival from Mexico.

The rig has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1829 meters) and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©harvey wilson

Valaris Bags Three Offshore Drilling Contracts Including...
©Sintana

Woodside Eyes 56% Stake in Namibian Offshore Block


Trending Offshore News

©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore to Exit Platform Supply Vessel Business....
Offshore
©Igor Hotinsky/AdobeStock

Rystad: Offshore Oil & Gas is Back
Energy

Insight

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Oil and Gas Profits Fuel UK Worker Demands for Just Energy Future

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Shelf Drilling Wins $118M Rig Contract Offshore Nigeria

Shelf Drilling Wins $118M Rig Contract Offshore Nigeria

Exxon-led Consortium Ready to Relinquish 20% of Guyana Offshore Oil Block, Hess CEO Says

Exxon-led Consortium Ready to Relinquish 20% of Guyana Offshore Oil Block, Hess CEO Says

NextEra CEO Says Offshore Wind a Bad Bet

NextEra CEO Says Offshore Wind a Bad Bet

Yinson Partners with AVEVA to Develop Fully Autonomous FPSOs

Yinson Partners with AVEVA to Develop Fully Autonomous FPSOs

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine