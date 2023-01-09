Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built Offshore Rig

Dolphin Drilling's semi-submersible drilling rig, the Blackford Dolphin, has received a letter of award for additional work in Nigeria.

This additional work will take effect in direct continuation of the previously announced $96 million contract with General Hydrocarbon Limited (GHL).

Dolphin said that the new award had the potential to extend the rig's backlog by a minimum of 120 days and up to 485 days, in addition to the existing GHL backlog.

Including the mobilization fee, the effective dayrate associated with the minimum firm period of the LOA is $325,000.

"Following a delayed departure from Mexico and reduced transit speed, Blackford Dolphin arrived in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, and was safely moored quayside on November 24, 2022. At the shipyard in Las Palmas, the rig has undergone a Special Periodic Survey (“SPS”), allowing for continuous work until 2028," Dolphin Drilling said.

Dolphin Drilling said that the capital cost related to the SPS was in line with the budget of $15 million.

The semi-submersible drilling rig, built in 1974, will stay at the shipyard until early February 2023. According to Blackford Dolphin's spec sheet, the rig underwent significant upgrades in 2008.

After the SPS in Las Palmas, the semi-submersible drilling rig will move to Port Hardcourt, Nigeria, and start working for GHL.

The rig has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1829 meters) and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters)