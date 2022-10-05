Dolphin Drilling Wins $96M Offshore Rig Contract in Nigeria

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling has secured a 12-month offshore drilling rig contract with Nigeria-based General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL). The contract is worth $96 million.

The contract is for the 1974-built Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig. It will start during the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Having recently completedwork in the Gulf of Mexico for PEMEX, the Blackford Dolphin will mobilize to Las Palmas for its special periodic survey prior to commencing operations in Nigeria," Dolphin Drilling said.

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling said: “We are proud to announce the final award of the Blackford Dolphin contract, proving our position in the niche moored semisubmersible market.

"Dolphin Drilling has attractive assets, a strong team and a solid platform to leverage on the favorable market development with improved rates. The contract for Blackford Dolphin underlines the potential of the company and its assets, and we believe Dolphin Drilling will capitalize on the continued expected tight rig market for the rest of the fleet.”

Dolphin Drilling recently announced its activation on the Euronext N-OTC list. The company is expected to be listed on Euronext Growth in late October.



