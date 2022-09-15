Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

Offshore drilling rig contractor Dolphin Drilling has confirmed that it will be activated on the Euronext N-OTC list as of Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The listing is the first step towards a public listing of the Company on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of October.

The listing was confirmed by CEO, Bjørnar Iversen during his presentation at the Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo.

Iversen said:"This is an exciting announcement for the company, and returning the company to the public markets further strengthens our commitment to our growth strategy. Our three harsh environment semi-submersibles are fit for purpose and ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis. We are grateful to our existing and new shareholders for their support to date and look forward to supporting our clients in the future”

Chief Financial Officer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Cox, said:: “This is huge step for Dolphin Drilling as we return to capital markets. It will provide the company with more flexibility to support our growth strategy while generating maximum return for our shareholders”.