Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

September 15, 2022

L-R: Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling and Chief Financial Officer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Cox
L-R: Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling and Chief Financial Officer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Cox

Offshore drilling rig contractor Dolphin Drilling has confirmed that it will be activated on the Euronext N-OTC list as of Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The listing is the first step towards a public listing of the Company on Euronext Growth Oslo by the end of October. 

The listing was confirmed by CEO, Bjørnar Iversen during his presentation at the Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo.

Iversen said:"This is an exciting announcement for the company, and returning the company to the public markets further strengthens our commitment to our growth strategy. Our three harsh environment semi-submersibles are fit for purpose and ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis. We are grateful to our existing and new shareholders for their support to date and look forward to supporting our clients in the future”

Chief Financial Officer for Dolphin Drilling, Stephen Cox, said:: “This is huge step for Dolphin Drilling as we return to capital markets. It will provide the company with more flexibility to support our growth strategy while generating maximum return for our shareholders”.

 

Drilling Industry News Activity People & Companies Drilling Rigs


Trending Offshore News

© javarman / Adobe Stock

Pemex Deepwater Gas Project Draws Rebuke from Mexico's...
Energy
Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

U.S. Customs Clarifies Foreign Vessel Scope For Offshore...
Energy

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

Dolphin Drilling Lists on Norwegian Stock Market

OW East Unveils Name for Planned New York Bight Offshore Wind Farm

OW East Unveils Name for Planned New York Bight Offshore Wind Farm

FACTBOX-Who is Shell's New CEO Sawan?

FACTBOX-Who is Shell's New CEO Sawan?

PGNiG's Copernicus Well Offshore Norway Disappoints

PGNiG's Copernicus Well Offshore Norway Disappoints

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine