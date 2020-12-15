Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mexico: Blackford Dolphin Rig Starts Pemex Work

December 15, 2020

Blackford Dolphin - Credit: Dolphin Drilling
Blackford Dolphin - Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling said Tuesday that its Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig had completed inspection and started a contract with Pemex in Mexico.

"We are delighted to announce that on Thursday, 3rd December 2020, Blackford Dolphin successfully completed the Pemex Contract checklist inspection and commenced the contract with the Mexican operator," Dolphin Drilling siad.

The semi-submersible is currently completing the pre-start inspection program and client materials mobilization and is now expected to spud the first well SAAP-1EXP later today, Dolphin Drilling said.

"The rig acceptance is a culmination of several months of intense work across the entire organization that included vessel reactivation and recertification, mobilization across the Atlantic, local recruitment, and establishment of the company’s new shore base in Mexico," the company added.

Dolphin first announced the contract with Pemex for the moored-semi back in September. It then said that the value of the contract, expected to last 15 months, was $83 million.


