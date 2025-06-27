OPT Secures US Patent for Floating Marine Vehicle Charging System

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its autonomous, floating marine charging solution.

Designed to address the increasing demand for clean maritime operations, the invention enables electric vessels, including uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), to locate, dock with, and recharge from a floating energy platform while at sea.

The patent covers multiple key features, including signal-emitting guidance systems for dynamic maritime docking, flexible and secure mooring structures to stabilize vessels during energy transfer, wired and wireless energy delivery mechanisms, and options for wave-powered self-sustaining energy generation.

The innovation is core to OPT’s vision of scalable, intelligent offshore infrastructure. The floating charging station will integrate with the PowerBuoy platform, allowing it to serve as both a power generation node and a recharging hub.

When combined, these systems will enable WAM-V AUVs to conduct long-duration missions with minimized downtime and no need for shore return, according to OPT.

“This patent is a direct reflection of the innovation culture at Ocean Power Technologies. By enabling offshore electric charging without reliance on port infrastructure, we’re solving a real-world bottleneck to persistent, autonomous maritime operations. This technology will be a cornerstone of how our WAM-V’s operate in extended missions when paired with our PowerBuoy,” said David Goldstein, VP of Technology and Innovation at OPT.

