PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Offshore drilling company Dolphin Drilling shared a beautiful photo of its Blackford Dolphin drilling rig being towed from Mexico to Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Spain.

Once there, in mid-November, the semi-submersible drilling rig will complete a short recertification and maintenance work scope. After that, the rig will continue the journey for the start-up of operations in Nigeria, under a recently awarded contract with Nigeria-based General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL)

The 12-month contract for the 1974-built offshore drilling rig will start during the fourth quarter of 2022. The contract is worth $96 million.

The drilling rig previously worked for Pemex in Mexico.



