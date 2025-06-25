Aker BP Bites Dust in Norwegian Sea

Aker BP and its partners have drilled a dry well on the Rondeslottet prospect in the Norwegian Sea.

Wildcat well 6405/7-4 was drilled in production license 1005, which was included in the Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2018, with awards taking place in March 2019.

Aker BP is the operator of the license with 40% working interest, with partners Vår Energi and Norske Shell holding 40% and 20% shares, respectfully.

The wildcat well was drilled using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well is located in the Møre Basin, around 80 kilometers north of the Ormen Lange field and 175 kilometers northwest of Kristiansund.

The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.