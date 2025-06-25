Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Egypt's EGAS Awards Offshore Blocks to International Companies

© Denys / Adobe Stock
© Denys / Adobe Stock

Egypt's EGAS has awarded four blocks in the Mediterranean, one in the Nile delta, and one in North Sinai to international companies, according to a petroleum ministry statement on Wednesday.

Companies will invest $ 245 million to drill at least 13 new exploratory wells during the exploration period.

A consortium of Chevron Egypt and Shell's BG Group was awarded the North Samian offshore block and Northwest Atoll offshore block, where it will drill two exploratory wells in each block.

The North Ras El Tin offshore block was awarded to Eni's IEOC, with plans to drill three exploratory wells.

Cheiron Egypt will drill three exploratory wells in East Alexandria offshore block, while IPR will drill two exploratory wells in the North Tanta onshore block and Perenco will conduct 3D seismic survey and drill one exploratory well in El Fayrouz onshore block in North Sinai.


(Reuters - Reporting by Mohamed EzzEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Mediterranean Sea Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Saipem)

Aker BP Bites Dust in Norwegian Sea
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi, Kistos Energy Greenlight Balder Phase VI...
DeepSea Aberdeen (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Aberdeen Rig Back in Action...
© namning / Adobe Stock

Chuditch Gas Field Drilling Ops Get Delayed to Next Year

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wind: Calvin Norton Reflects on 60 Years of Offshore Engineering

From Swamp Rigs to Floating Wi

Current News

BOEM Looks to Open 80 million Acres for Oil and Gas Lease Sale

BOEM Looks to Open 80 million

Libya, Turkey Sign MoU To Conduct Geophysical Study Offshore

Libya, Turkey Sign MoU To Cond

Japanese Firm Joins Floating Wind Demo off Spain

Japanese Firm Joins Floating W

SLB OneSubsea Gets Work on Northern Lights CCS Project Expansion

SLB OneSubsea Gets Work on Nor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine