Saipem Secures $910M in Offshore Contracts for Ivory Coast and Italy Work

Italian offshore services firm Saipem has won two new contracts for offshore activities in Ivory Coast and Italy for an overall amount of 850 million euros (currently around $909,8 million).

The first contract has been awarded to Saipem by Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its partner Petroci. It is a Subsea Umbilicals, Risers and Flowlines (SURF) contract for the development of the Baleine Phase 2 project , which takes its name from the oil and gas field, located offshore Ivory Coast at a 1,200m water depth.

Saipem will be responsible for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of approximately 20 km of rigid lines, 10 km of flexible risers and jumpers, and 15 km of umbilicals connected to a dedicated floating unit. The installation works will be carried out by Saipem’s best-in-class offshore construction vessels and will take place in 2024, Saipem said .

"With this new award, Saipem brings a further strategic contribution to the history of the Baleine field and strengthens its presence in Côte d’Ivoire. Saipem contributed to the drilling activities of Baleine Phase 1 by deploying the Saipem 10000 and Saipem 12000 vessels, followed up by the execution of two contracts for Baleine Phase 1 in fast-track mode," Saipem said.

FSRU deal in Italy

In Italy, Saipem has won a contract, through a temporary association of companies with Rosetti Marino and Micoperi, by Snam Rete Gas for the construction of the facilities for the new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) to be located in the Adriatic Sea offshore Ravenna, Italy.

The project consists of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a new offshore facility, linked to the existing one, for the docking and mooring of the FSRU, to be connected to shore via a 26” offshore pipeline 8.5 km in length, plus a 2.6 km onshore pipeline and a parallel fibre optic cable. The shore crossing will utilize a microtunneling system to minimize environmental impacts. Offshore operations will be executed by Saipem’s pipelay barge Castoro 10.

The new FSRU will enable an increase in Italy’s LNG import capacity, thus improving the country’s energy security thanks to the diversification of gas sources.