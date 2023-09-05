Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Boskalis Wins 'Large' Contracts for Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

September 5, 2023

Credit: FBN Raiger/MarineTraffic.com

Dutch offshore installation services firm Boskalis has secured two contracts for the transportation and installation of the export and array cables for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm off the coast of Poland. 

The two contracts have a combined value which is considered to be "large," and they were awarded by a joint venture between PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted, which are developing the Baltica 2 project.

For Boskalis, a ‘large’ contract refers to a contract worth more than 300 million euros.

The project scope comprises the transportation and installation of 107 array cables with a total length of more than 150 kilometers and four 275 kV export cables with a total combined length of nearly 300 kilometers. 

Furthermore, Boskalis will carry out seabed preparation activities, including the leveling of the seabed, pre-trenching, and the removal of boulders. Upon completion of the cable installation activities, Boskalis will protect and stabilize the CPS (cable protection systems) with the placement of rock. Preparatory works will start in 2025 and the transport and installation activities will begin in 2027.

Boskalis will deploy two cable-laying vessels, a construction support vessel, a subsea rock installation vessel, and a trailing suction hopper dredger. 

Due to challenging soil conditions in the Baltic Sea, the cables will be installed in a pre-cut trench using the multi-mode Megalodon plow deployed from Boskalis’ construction support vessel Falcon.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, with a total capacity of up to 1.5 GW, is located in the Polish section of the Baltic Sea, approximately 40 kilometers off the coast of Poland between Leba and Ustka, and will be the country’s largest renewable energy project to date.

 

