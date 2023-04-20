Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Poland's PGE Signs Offshore Wind Turbine Deal for Baltica 2

April 20, 2023

Credit: Siemens Gamesa (File photo)

Poland's biggest utility PGE said on Thursday a unit of the company had signed a deal with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for delivery and installation of 107 offshore wind turbines as part of the Baltica 2 project. 

The turbines have a total capacity of 1,498 megawatts (MW) and are expected to be installed by the fourth quarter of 2027. "This is a groundbreaking decision and the largest contract in the history of renewable energy in Poland. 

We are estimating that this project alone will be able to provide green energy to about 2.4 million Polish homes," said chief executive officer Wojciech Dąbrowski during conference call. 

In February 2021, PGE and Danish partner Ørsted signed an agreement to form a 50/50 joint venture for the development, construction and operation of two offshore wind projects - Baltica 2 and 3 in the Baltic Sea - with a total potential capacity of up to 2.5 gigawatts. 

According to PGE's strategy, Baltica 2 and 3 are set to be completed by 2030. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Patrycja Zaras Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

