SeaRenergy Supports Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm Construction

Offshore wind service provider SeaRenergy has won a contract with the Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea for two different service scopes.

While SeaRenergy announced the news Thursday, July 13, the company said that the execution of the project scope actually started in April 2023 and would continue until the end of 2024.

The company provides inspection services, maintenance, and repair works on monopiles and transition pieces as well as client representatives for all phases of the installation of Baltic Eagle.

SeaRenergy’s client representatives are involved in the installation of the monopiles and the transition pieces (TP), and will further support the seabed preparation, the cabling works and the final installation of wind turbines, including towers and nacelles.

The service includes all necessary inspection, maintenance, and repair work during the wind farm’s construction phase as well as the creation of risk assessments and method statements, handling tool and equipment logistics, project management, site coordination and deployment of qualified offshore professionals.

Located in the German Baltic Sea, northeast of Rügen island, Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm encompasses an area of almost 43 square kilometers and includes 50 wind turbines in total, which will be installed in water depths of 40-45 meters.

Once operational, the Baltic Eagle wind farm will generate electricity equivalent to supplying over 475,000 households. The project will contribute to an annual reduction of approximately 800,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

“After the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm marine coordination, this is now the second large contract that Iberdrola has awarded to SeaRenergy”, Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, Managing Director of SeaRenergy said. “We are grateful for the trust Iberdrola puts into our Services and are looking forward to continuing the good cooperation. This contract enables SeaRenergy to strengthen our presence in the Baltic Sea and in Sassnitz in particular.”

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

