DP Gezina Vessel to Remain Busy in the Baltic Sea with Contract Extension

Dutch offshore flotel services firm Chevalier Floatels said Wednesday it had secured a contract extension for its DP Gezina offshore accommodation vessel.

According to Chevalier Floatels, the Walk-to-Work vessel DP Gezina has been working in the Baltic Sea since March for "a highly reputable contractor."

The client has now announced the contract extension,, which will keep the vessel busy until the start of August.

Chevalier Floatels did not say who thec clients was. The financial details of the contract were not disclosed either.

The DP Gezina vessel is 70.10 meters long, with a beam of 13.4 meters and, a capacity for 60 people on board, with room for 40 to 42 client personnel who can use 38 single and two double cabins. All cabins have en suite bathrooms, internet, tv, and game console, according to info on Chevalier Floatels' website.

The vessel is equipped with an Ampelman XL-type heave-compensated gangway.

According to the vessel's AIS, the DP Gezina is headed to a location called "BE OWF," which could stand for Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, currently being built by Spain's Iberdrola in the Baltic Sea, offshore Germany.

A crew transfer vessel which was, according to AIS, located right behind the DP Gezina on Wednesday, had its destination set to the Baltic Eagle offshore wind site.

Once commissioned in 2024, the Baltic Eagle, being built around 30 km northeast of the island of Rügen, will deliver an overall capacity of 476 MW.